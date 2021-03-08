WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - The CDC has released guidelines for people who have received both doses of the vaccine.
The CDC still recommends fully vaccinated people limit travel—and stay home as much as possible.
It may be a while before people can get comfortable at an airport again.
Until a majority of the population is vaccinated--- doctors say people need to remain cautious in settings like this.
"This is our first time traveling in two years," Lindsay St. Pierre said.
St Pierre’s family just got back from Disney World.
After limiting traveling for so long—she says she understands why the CDC is asking vaccinated people to put trips on the back burner.
"There’s still always a risk," she said. "To me I’m kind of on the I’d rather be safe than sorry side."
The CDC says people who are vaccinated can visit other vaccinated people indoors with no masks…
But when it comes to traveling, things get tricky.
"Travel is much more public facing . It’s going to involve vaccinated people interacting with unvaccinated individuals," UConn Dr. David Banach, Infectious Disease Physician and Epidemiologist said.
Banach says although the vaccines have been effective, vaccinated people still need to approach public interactions cautiously.
"We have to look at what proportion of the population is going to get vaccinated and what that level of immunity is in the community," he said.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says travel guidelines will remain the same for everyone until there is more data available about how much or how little vaccinated people spread Covid.
Doctors say its also important to keep in mind that a small percentage of the population has been vaccinated.
Only 10 percent of the U.S. has been fully vaccinated
(1) comment
The new CDC guidance says that it appears vaccinated individuals are not spreading COVID. Question is, on April 20th, will Lamont follow the science?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.