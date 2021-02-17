(WFSB) - Parents who chose to send their children back to the classroom can breathe a little easier.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has strong evidence that in-person education can be done safely.
Channel 3 spoke with Connecticut parents about the CDC’s new report. Many said they feel the state can do an even better job protecting students.
Andre Volta, owner of Aroma Bistro in Wethersfield, said he often makes difficult decisions at work. Recently, he faced a major dilemma at home. After a lot of thought, he chose to send his 6-year-old son back to school.
“We’ve gone ahead and sent our child with pretty good confidence knowing that they are taking the right measures and so forth to protect his safety,” Volta said.
Volta said the recent CDC report made him feel even more secure in his decision. The agency said early evidence showed that in-person schooling can be done safely provided proper precautions are taken.
“I think the mask-wearing and the protocol measures have certainly helped and the numbers don’t lie,” he said. “So, it’s really great to see the numbers are going in the direction they are.”
Gov. Ned Lamont agreed. Tuesday, he pointed out that the infection rate in Connecticut schools was much less than the rate of the general population.
“We’ve shown that we can get schools open, we’ve shown we can do it safely, we’ve shown our teachers are amazing and the paras and the nurses able to keep you kids safe, keep that environment safe,” Lamont said.
Volta said he feels his son is safe at school. However, he also agrees with Connecticut's largest teachers union, the Connecticut Education Association, that classrooms would be even safer if the state would shift gears and allow educators to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
“I think they definitely should have a bump towards getting the vaccine if they choose to,” Volta said.
