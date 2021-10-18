(WFSB) – A new report from the Center for Disease Control shows that Connecticut ranks first in child vaccinations. According to the report, an estimated 80.2% of Connecticut children have gotten the vaccine. Connecticut’s average is above both regional and national averages. The national average stands at about 70.5%, whereas the New England region is about 79.7%.
“This report reveals that once again, Connecticut is a national leader in childhood immunization,” says Governor Lamont. “That is in large part due to the efforts of many professional, community-based and private partnerships that have worked diligently with the state to raise awareness of this issue. I want to thank the Connecticut Department of Public Health, the Department of Social Services, and the State Department of Education, as well as the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, local health departments, community health centers, and all of the healthcare practitioners who champion immunizations for their work, ensuring the health and safety of our children,” says Lamont.
Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani says, “Today’s announcement is the result of years of hard work and collaboration among all of our partners, whose results protect us all. When it’s harder for disease to get a hold and run unchecked, all of our communities are safer.”
The estimates specified in the report reflect vaccines that were administered mostly prior to any disruptions that were caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the state, parents or guardians should talk to their healthcare provider about how to make sure their child stays up to date on their vaccinations.
