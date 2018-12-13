(WFSB) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating the romaine lettuce warning.
On Thursday, the CDC advised consumers not to eat and restaurants not serve or sell any romaine lettuce from certain counties in the Central Coastal region of northern and central California.
They are also advising consumers that if they don’t know where the lettuce came from, don’t it eat.
This comes after a massive romaine lettuce recall last month due to a possible E. coli contamination.
If you don’t know where the romaine lettuce that you purchased came from, the CDC advises throwing it away.
If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection, you’re advised to talk to your healthcare provider, write down what you ate in the week before you got sick, report your illness to the health department, and assist public health investigations by answering questions about your illness.
There was one report of a person in CT with an illness connected to the E. coli outbreak.
For the latest information about the recall, click here.
