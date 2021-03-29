HARTFORD (WFSB) - While the CDC warns of a fourth wave of the coronavirus, local doctors say the northeast is in the middle of it.
"The recurring fear I have of impending doom."
Warning of doom, Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director makes a passionate plea.
"As a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on a little longer," Walensky said Monday.
In the last three weeks, the northeast has seen a steady increase in cases - some can be attributed to mutations of the variants. In other instances, big parties.
"I think there are a lot of kids who went down to Miami Beach and enjoyed spring break, I didn’t see anyone wearing a mask there and maybe those guys are coming back to Connecticut." Governor Ned Lamont said.
No matter the reason behind the increase, this is a problem northeast states are facing.
"All of our neighbors have a slight uptick. Connecticut is relatively stable," the governor said.
This fourth wave comes at a time when the vaccine has been introduced and governor Lamont is counting on it.
"I think Connecticut and most of the United States is going to manage pretty well just because we’re accelerating our vaccination in a big way," Lamont said.
In pre-vaccine times, the daily positivity rate drove the governor’s decisions.
Now, the metrics are the hospitalization and death rates.
While hospitalizations are at the highest they’ve been in a month, we may not see a huge spike, since the most vulnerable have all had a chance to be vaccinated. That’s keeping our state open.
"I know we have time to change course if we had to, but I don’t see any need to do that. I think the vaccinations are going to stay ahead of the risk," Lamont said.
"We still don’t have a majority of adults in the state vaccinated. Of course, we have no vaccine for children yet."
Dr. Sten Vermund is the dean of Yale’s school of public health. He understands the need to tread carefully between the economy reopening and the public’s health, but just like the CDC cautions - he says we’re not out of the woods.
"Mass vaccination is by far the most efficient long term strategy, and in the short term, we need to stay the course with our preventative measures," Vermund said.
