(WFSB) -- A potentially deadly, multi-drug resistant fungus has been detected in Connecticut in the past.
The Centers for Disease Control said the illness called “Candida auris,” commonly known as a “superbug,” sickened one person in CT.
The CDC did clarify that the case is not active at this time.
However, nationwide illness has impacted nearly 600 people, 309 of the cases were in New York.
It was first discovered in 2009, but the CDC said it spread quickly, causing infections in more than a dozen countries.
The CDC said they are concerned about the “superbug” because it is often multi-drug resistant, it’s difficult to identify, and has caused outbreaks in healthcare settings.
Only a lab test can identify the fungus.
CBS New York reports an elderly man died from the fungus last year at Mount Sinai Hospital following abdominal surgery.
The CDC also said symptoms may be difficult to detect because patients are often already sick.
Health officials are blaming the overuse of drugs to fight bacteria and fungi.
For more information from the CDC, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.