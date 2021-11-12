(WFSB) – There’s a warning from the Centers for Disease Control about the measles.
The agency says the illness is becoming a threat once again, after 22-million babies worldwide missed their vaccines during the pandemic.
That means the risk of outbreaks could grow, especially as people begin to travel again.
"With just measles vaccine alone, over the past 20 years the estimate is about 32 million lives saved, but none of that is a guarantee and all of that requires constant vigilance and constant ability to deliver vaccines to people who need it,” said Dr, Adam Ratner, pediatric infectious disease specialist for NYU Langone Health.
While reported measles cases dropped in 2020, U.S. health officials say there were nearly 1,300 cases reported in 2019.
