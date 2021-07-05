WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were injured after the ceiling at the West Hartford Milk Craft collapsed.
It happened just before 8 Monday night.
Fire officials say about twelve to twenty customers and six employees were inside when the collapse occurred.
Two people sustained minor injuries and one needed to be taken to an area hospital for further treatment.
The store has been deemed unsafe and is closed to the public at this time.
Authorities are looking into what caused the collapse.
