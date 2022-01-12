WEST SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A West Suffield service dog and a very good girl, Roxy Bear Walsh, crossed the rainbow bridge on January 8. She was just shy of nine years old.
Roxy was a certified therapy and emotional support dog who worked at the Suffield House Nursing Home and at the Browne Memorial Chapel, helping those in need.
She was born on February 24, 2013 during a snowstorm.
Roxy did not only spend her life in service. She was well traveled, exploring areas of Massachusetts, Maine, and Florida.
She was awarded the “Canine Good Citizen” level of achievement by the American Kennel Club.
Her obituary, on Brown Funeral Chapel’s website, called her a sweet natured, adventurous spirit.
She was well loved by her companions Christopher and Brielle Browne Walsh.
Roxy is survived by her two cousins Lilly Lou and Lucie May Szymanski-Martin, her neighbor Jax Lampron-Morission, her ski house pal Irie Morello, and her best friend and buddy Paxton Cooper of Suffield, CT
She was preceded in death by her best buddy Cody Linsenbigler, Marley Walsh and Mia Salerno.
Roxy crossed the rainbow bridge with Mavis Morello.
Her family will be hosting a celebration of life later in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.