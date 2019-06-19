CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to head to Cromwell this week for this year's Travelers Championship golf tournament.
Several events are scheduled for Wednesday, including the annual celebrity pro-am.
It may be considered one of the more relaxed days of the PGA Tour event, but organizers would argue it's no less exciting.
The field this year features former University of Connecticut and NBA basketball star Ray Allen, ESPN personality Chris Berman, NHL player Nick Bonino, comedian George Lopez and others.
See the official pairings here.
The event tees off at 6:50 a.m. at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Official tournament play gets underway on Thursday morning.
Keep tabs on everything happening at the Travelers Championship in Channel 3's special website section here.
More information can also be found on the event's website here.
