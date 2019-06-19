CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to head to Cromwell this week for this year's Travelers Championship golf tournament.
Several events were held on Wednesday, including the annual celebrity pro-am.
It may be considered one of the more relaxed days of the PGA Tour event, but organizers would argue it's no less exciting.
The field this year featured former University of Connecticut and NBA basketball star Ray Allen, ESPN personality Chris Berman, NHL player Nick Bonino, comedian George Lopez and others.
The event teed off at 6:50 a.m. at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Comedian George Lopez and a few others started off at the first tee taking a photo and enjoyed some Bear's Barbecue brisket.
Also, you'd think there would be some rivalry when a former New York Yankee Mark Teixeira and former Red Sox player Tim Wakefield get together, but that wasn't the case.
"Tim and I have gotten to know each other over the past few years and played against him in my entire career which was a lot of fun. Always loved facing that knuckleball but we gotten to be good friends so it's going to be fun," Teixeira said.
A lot of former UConn players and coaches also joined in the fun on Wednesday.
"The game is alright. Some good rounds, some bad. But you practice. You get what you put into it," said Ray Allen, a former UConn and NBA basketball player.
Many say it's always a great day to meet so many fans.
"The people come and they just want to have a good time. If they're looking for great golf, it's why we have one pro with us," said Chris Berman, of ESPN.
Former Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson also showed up, teeing off in the morning and then cheering on his wife who was part of the Pro-Am.
"This is so much more than a golf tournament for me because of my Dad. My dad passing away right after I won here, got to see me win here in 2010. So it's a blast and honor to get back here every year," Watson said.
Official tournament play gets underway on Thursday morning.
