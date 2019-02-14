(WFSB) -- You spend a lot of time with your smartphone, but you may not know them as well as you think.
Each person has a unique relationship with their phone and some have a better understanding of how they work than others.
There are some simple features and shortcuts folks can use to better utilize their phones.
First, unlocking your phone is coming with more and more customizable options.
“Normally everybody would have at least a four or six-digit passwords. But actually, it’s more common for them to have touch IDs, and in that case, you are using your fingerprint and it’s very common for that,” said Jeffrey Licona, a technician at Mobile Rescue.
The prompt to guide you through the process of setting up the touch ID is straightforward and more recently facial recognition is coming to the forefront as well.
“There’s a lot of accessibility on the iPhone. You know you can make your apps look bigger, make them look zoomed in, bigger text for the older folks when they need to see the text, and the little fine print you really can’t see that well,” Licona said.
In the iPhone, go to ‘settings’ and tap on ‘display and brightness,’ and then view, and switch from default to standard, set it up in the upper right-hand corner, and hit use zoomed to restart.
“Androids they do have a lot of customizing options where you are able to change a lot of things,” Licona said.
You can do anything from setting your alarm, to get louder and louder to putting the weather forecast on your lock screen.
Some Androids can even give you night vision.
If you’re running out of battery, double up on charging speed by turning on the airplane mode. That stops network access and you get a boost.
Forgot your password?
Licona said “when you don’t remember your password and you forgot your password and you are trying to get into your phone. At that point it’s more than likely you are going to have to reset the phone unfortunately.”
Backing up your phone can be essential in a circumstance where you have lost the phone or can’t get into it.
There are different ways to do it.
The iPhone has “find my iPhone” so you can set up the cloud, track where it is and erase it. Androids and others have similar apps to do so.
One trick that can be life changing in finding your phone is taking a snapshot of your business card or contact info and setting it as your lock screen background.
If someone finds it, and they are a good person, there is a good chance you will get it back.
