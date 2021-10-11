MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Someone tagged a cemetery in Middletown with some vulgar graffiti.
Police said a passerby noticed the pink spray paint at the Indian Hill Cemetery on Washington Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
The graffiti read "Land Back" with an anarchy symbol on the cemetery's sign and was followed by the vulgar phrase "F--- Columbus" on the brownstone wall underneath.
Police said they suspect that the vandalism happened during the overnight hours.
They are checking to see if anyone nearby has surveillance video or photos.
"We are looking to identify witnesses, identifying any video evidence that we could use to arrest the offenders, but what we noted is that the cemetery personnel to keep it from being in the public eye, because of the expletives. They have been kind enough to cover that up and prevent us from worrying the public seeing that," Middletown Police Lt. Brian Hubbs said.
The profanity has since been covered up with a tarp.
Police estimated the cleanup to cost "several hundred dollars."
Other graffiti marks were also found later in the afternoon, which were expletives about the police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000.
