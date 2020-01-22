NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Census 2020 is underway.
Every 10 years, the Census looks to count the number of people living in the United States.
In Connecticut, to help pull that off, they’re looking for thousands of workers to head out into neighborhoods.
A job fair is being held in New Haven Wednesday evening in an effort to fill the part-time positions.
“We need people from New Haven, we need people in every community across the state that look like our beautifully diverse state, who may have special language skills, who are trusted people,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.
After getting trained, Census workers will then be out in neighborhoods starting this spring through summer going door-to-door and speaking with residents who haven’t responded to the Census.
Ten years ago in Connecticut, that figure was 20 percent, one in five households.
Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding end up making their way to states and communities.
The census numbers also help shape Congress, as the population determines the numbers of seats each state will have in the House of Representatives for the next 10 years.
“For every person we under-count in our state, we lose $2,900. Do the math,” Bysiewicz said.
According to the Census bureau, the part time positions are critical in order to get a complete and accurate count.
In addition to the job fairs, applicants can apply online.
To qualify, you need to be at least 18 years old, have a valid social security number, be a U.S. citizen, and have a valid email address.
In New Haven and Hartford area regions, the Census bureau recently increased the pay between $23 and $25 per hour.
For more information on job openings and events, click here.
