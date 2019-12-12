HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The 2020 Census is a few months away, but new data from the Associated Press shows Connecticut will face difficulties in getting an accurate count.
The census is used for a whole range of decisions, from federal funding, to businesses relocating, to drawing congressional districts.
Therefore, there's a lot at stake with next spring's count.
However, nearly one in four Connecticut residents live in areas that are hard to count for the census, according to data released Thursday by the Associated Press. That ranks 16th out nationally.
The Census Bureau considers many groups of people as “hard-to-count,” which include renters or others who move frequently, and people with less education. Other hard to count populations include people of color and non-English speakers.
The Associated Press noted Connecticut had a low response to the census in 2010, and public officials are aware of the problem.
“We know that almost a quarter of our population, almost 25 percent of the people in our state, live in hard to count areas,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.
Cities often have large pockets of hard-to-count people. For example, 100 percent of Willimantic residents live in areas considered “hard-to-count.”
Hartford is not far behind at 98 percent, and rounding out the top five were New London, New Haven, and Waterbury.
It’s not just cities, though.
More than 40 percent of people in suburbs like Derby, Ansonia and Greenwich live in hard-to-count areas.
The state receives $11 billion in federal funds based on census figures.
Connecticut has formed a Complete Count Committee to get a more accurate count, and the goal is to convince more people to care about the census.
This year, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to hire 22,000 census takers just in Connecticut.
Connecticut has $1.5 million in state funding and donations. That's more than the state has spent in the past, but still less than most.
