NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- This weekend is the annual Puerto Rican Festival in New Haven.
With a music concert, the board will honor the more than 20,000 Puerto Ricans that live in the elm city.
On Thursday, the celebrations began with the flag being raised on the New Haven green.
As the islands anthem "La Boriquena" sang, the Puerto Rican flag rose and flew high in the Elm City.
“We are here, shoulder to shoulder, to represent our community our culture the Puerto Rican’s community. A growing community in Connecticut,” said Joe Rodriguez, president of the Puerto Rican Festival board.
There’s no parade this year, but there will be a festival on Saturday at the Criscuolo Park on Chapel Street, with food, music, and a vaccine clinic.
“New Haven is a big tent, and that metaphor represents I believe what makes our community strong. Welcoming everyone from around the world to our city. Welcoming everyone to live in our city and access resources. That make our city strong,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
A tent that that is expanding by the decade.
On Thursday, the Census Bureau released data that puts Hispanics or Latinos as the second largest racial or ethnic group, making up nearly 19 percent of the nation’s population.
The census officials announced the country has never been more diverse, adding the most prevalent racial or ethnic group in the U.S. being white alone, non-Hispanic has decreased.
Compared to the last decade this population dropped by nearly 6 percent, 63.7 to now 57.8.
“Population numbers are tied to federal funding. And so, if we have an increase in population that is directly linked to more funding from federal government. To support a lot of programs,” Elicker said.
New Haven numbers are still being calculated and officials are anxious to learn them. But county-wise, New Haven County also saw an increase in diversity with Hispanic or Latinos being the second largest group, and black or African American being the third.
For festival details, click here.
For information about the Census data, click here.
