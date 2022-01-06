NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Central Connecticut State University will begin the Spring Semester as scheduled, school officials said Thursday.
Classes will begin January 19 and students will move into resident halls on January 17 and 18, the school said.
The university says it will not start with an online or hybrid class schedule.
“In conferring with Academic Affairs leadership, we understand that pivoting to online or hybrid classes for a couple of weeks and then pivoting back to on-ground classes would be challenging to both faculty and students,” said CCSU President Zulma R. Toro.
