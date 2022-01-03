NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Central Connecticut State University will have virtual classes for the rest of the winter semester, school officials announced Monday.
Classes will be held online until January 13, when the winter session ends.
The school says this decision was made to increase safety and reduce foot traffic on campus.
The campus will have "near-normal" operations for Tuesday, officials said.
"Buildings and offices will be open for business, and employees should report to work as scheduled," the school said.
