WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.
On June 6, 1944, American troops and their allies took the fight to the Nazis in France during World War II.
What happened during the Normandy landings?
On Thursday, Wethersfield High School commemorated the day with a school-wide event.
The program included local veterans and the high school's musical groups.
One teacher said she felt it was important for students to understand the significance of the day.
“We are celebrating freedom, perseverance, determination, and handwork, and the importance and honoring a cause greater than one self,” said Ann Trinkaus, who is a French teacher at the school.
There have been several other events held across the state to mark this important day.
At noon, a ferryboat and former LST-150 was launched to sail from New London to Orient Point, Long Island.
