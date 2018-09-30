WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Master Sgt. John Chapman of Windsor Locks died serving his country in the mountains of Afghanistan in 2002.
Today, the town of Windsor Locks will honor and celebrate Chapman’s life in a ceremony that begins at 1 p.m. with remarks and an introduction.
In August, Chapman was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for the courage he showed in the last moments of his life.
Footage from a Predator drone revealed that Chapman was wounded and knocked unconscious in battle on March 4, 2002.
Chapman’s Navy SEAL team withdrew to help out wounded colleagues, thinking he had died.
However, Chapman woke up and continued fighting – running up a hill and killing two enemies who were inside a bunker.
Chapman ultimately died from an al-Qaeda machine gun.
At 1:20 p.m. there will be a procession that starts on Main Street and ends at the Amphitheatre.
During the national anthem at 2 p.m. there will be a C-130H flyover from the 103 Air Wing that is stationed out of Bradley Air National Guard Base.
Speakers at the program will include Gov. Malloy. Rep Larson, Rep. Courtney, and Lt. Gov. Wyman.
At 3:10 p.m. there will be a commemoration ceremony that is followed by a musical program at 3:15 p.m.
Follow Channel 3 for full coverage of the program.
