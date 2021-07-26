BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Some Bristol residents can expect to not have water at least for part of the night starting Monday.
City officials say water services were shut off at 9 p.m. so that crews can work to mend a water main break on James P. Casey Road.
James P. Casey Road, Minor Street, Mattews Street, Hill Street, Perkins Street, Peacedale Street, Pinehurst Road, Hart Street, and all interconnecting streets may be impacted.
Residents in those areas can expect a reduction in water pressure, discolored water, or no water at all.
Area residents can also expect discolored water when the water has been turned back on.
You are advised to run the cold water in your bath tub until it turns clear again.
Residents that have unclean water are asked to refrain from doing laundry until the water is clear again.
It is unclear when the water main break is expected to be fixed or when water services are expected to be restored.
