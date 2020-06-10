ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Eyewitness News is teaming up with Connoisseur Media and state leaders for a special live edition of Face the State this week.
'Face the State: A conversation about race & justice in Connecticut' will air at 7 p.m. Thursday June 11 on Channel 3, featuring a discussion on race relations in Connecticut.
Joining Channel 3’s Face the State host Dennis House will be Juan Castillo, operations manager and afternoon drive host on 94.3 WYBC.
Kicking off the special broadcast will be Chaz from “Chaz & AJ in the Morning,” which airs on 99.1 WPLR and 95.9 The Fox.
The conversation will include Gov. Ned Lamont, Connecticut NAACP President Scot Esdaile, Chief of Police City of Milford, President Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Keith L. Mello, and Assistant United States Attorney Ndidi N. Moses.
“This is a vital topic for our communities, and profoundly important to Connoisseur Media,” remarked Jeff Warshaw CEO. “We continue to commit resources to helping our society move forward to a brighter future together.”
“At Channel 3 we feel a sense of responsibility to bring the conversation about race and race relations to our viewers,” said WFSB-TV Vice President /General Manager Dana Neves. “There is a lot to grapple with and discuss. By partnering with our friends at Connoisseur Media and our panel of community leaders we hope to provide reassurance that our community can come together and move forward towards a better Connecticut.”
Submit questions ahead of the Face the State special by clicking here.
