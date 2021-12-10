EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re featuring more holiday light displays from around the state.
Tonight, we are is in East Hampton with an impressive show that is also raising money for a good cause.
Eric and Kelly Scrivano have been putting on this show for over a decade.
What started as a few lights has become a locally famous spot to see lights and hear music.
They raise money and collect food donations for the East Hampton Food Bank every night.
Last year they collected 2500 pounds of food for the charity.
Christmas lights are on nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 5 Tiffany Court in East Hampton.
