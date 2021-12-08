ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, Channel 3 headed to Enfield to check out the Carrier Christmas Lights.
The display is located at 30 Saint Thomas St., in Enfield.
While it is a holiday lights display, it also collects non-perishable food items/ toiletries for the Enfield Food Shelf.
The light show and collection will run through New Year's Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.