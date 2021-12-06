EAST GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Tis the season to share your lights!
Channel 3 is featuring holiday lights displays all across the state.
On Monday, the crew headed to Glastonbury to check out the lights on Fisher Hill Road.
The colorful display can be seen right from Route 83, and of course Fisher Hill Road.
The lights are set up at the Danco family’s home. The display includes 65,000 LED bulbs, 175 trees wrapped in lights, and 5,000 feet of extension cords.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.