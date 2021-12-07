Channel 3 heads to Middletown to check out holiday lights on Sand Hill Road.

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 continues to check out holiday lights all across Connecticut.

On Tuesday, the crew headed to Middletown to see a lights display on Sand Hill Road.

Hundreds of thousands of lights illuminate the display, and two neighbors put it on for all to see, all while benefitting a good cause.

The lights are on display until the end of January.

