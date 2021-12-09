WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 continues to take a look at holiday lights displays across the state.
On Thursday, the crew headed to Glow on Gallup Holiday Lights Extravaganza, on Gallup Lane in Waterford.
The show has been in operation for 10 years, and has evolved ever since, displaying over 9,000 lights to music and more.
