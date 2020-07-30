HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After the state Senate passed a controversial police reform bill early Wednesday morning, Channel 3 wanted to hear from the public on the matter.
Wednesday’s poll was up live on the Channel 3 app for 12 hours, and was showcased during multiple newscasts.
At the time voting closed, the poll garnered nearly 9,000 responses.
It asked the question ‘Do you think Gov. Lamont should sign the police accountability bill?’
At the time the poll closed, 92 percent (8,175 votes) said he shouldn’t, voting ‘No.’
Seven percent (667 votes) of voters said ‘Yes,’ and 1 percent (68 votes) said ‘Undecided.’
Even after the debate ended and the bill was passed on Wednesday, senators on both sides of the aisle continued to disagree about how the legislation would impact police in the state.
RELATED: Senate passes police reform bill, Gov. Lamont expected to sign
Supporters said it will help the state get rid of bad cops.
"Once people look at the bill, I don’t think there is really anything that is that threatening in the content except to officers who are bad officers," said Senate majority leader Martin Looney.
Critics, however, said it will only put a target on the back of all police officers.
"You’re going to see police not be proactive, but reactive," said Sen. Len Fasano, minority leader. "In other words, if they see something that they think may be an issue, they are going to be reluctant to intercede, because they are going to get sued."
The bill would make it easier for citizens to sue individual officers in state court, but they would only be held financially liable if they knowingly broke the law. Though, the burden can be shifted to individual towns and cities.
While the bill doesn’t get rid of qualified immunity, it creates a more stringent review process, and decertifies rogue officers.
Supporters say it sets up a process, and those officers who are found guilty will be financially liable.
Many police officers said that the bill would make their jobs even more difficult. They also said it's making good officers want to leave the profession.
The state House of Representatives passed the measure last week.
