Ch. 3 spends the night inside CT's historic haunted inn

PRESTON, CT (WFSB) – A historic inn is one of the most haunted places in the state.
Captain Grant’s Inn, in Preston, has a history of people having otherworldly experiences.
Channel 3 reporter Dennis Valera is taking a trip and spending the night there, all while documenting his whole experience.
Captain Grant’s Inn, nestled in the heart of New London County, was featured on Channel 3 back in 2019.
On the outside, Captain Grant’s is a large old home that’s located on Route 2A in Preston. But on the inside, it turns out guests are never really alone.
The house was built in 1754 and there have been many owners over the years, including a man known as ‘Captain Grant.’
Many guests specifically request the "Adelaide" room, which is considered the most haunted room of the five in the house.
That's where Dennis will be spending the night.
It happens to sit within a few feet of an original cemetery for the village.
The cemetery itself is almost 400 years old and the stones are so old, you can barely read most of them. However, some of the people buried there may be responsible for some of the activity happening inside the inn.
The inn now welcomes more than 2,400 guests each year.
Every Halloween, they invite people to spend the weekend for ghost tours, seances and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.