NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Vacationing in the sunshine state got a whole lot easier and cheaper.
Avelo Airlines, a new, low-cost carrier that set up an East Coast hub at Tweed New Haven Airport, announced over the summer four nonstop routes to Florida.
Officials held a news conference Wednesday morning ahead of an inaugural flight:
Avelo is kicking off its direct flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale five times a week, three times a week to Tampa, and twice weekly to Fort Myers, with introductory rates as low as $59 one way.
Channel 3's Dennis Valera jumped on the first flight to Orlando on Wednesday morning.
I was in FL for like 20 min and I already miss it. Easy ride there and back, you can expect me on a future flight @AveloAir! pic.twitter.com/lUnJA71tNQ— Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) November 3, 2021
Jose Torres, at first, wanted to catch the new Orlando flight just to show up for his airport.
“Once we heard that they’re announcing flights, we got excited. And we said we’re going. We want to be on the first flight,” said Torres, of New Haven.
Then his friend, Cris Millan, had a better idea: have a fun, long weekend in Florida.
“A lot of us have family down there. And just being able to pay, what, $160 round trip? It’s all worth it,” Millan said.
They were two of dozens to make the first direct trip from New Haven on Avelo Airlines’ new flight.
The new low fare service to-and-from Orlando runs Thursday through Monday, running a little more than two-and-a-half hours each way.
Tweed’s Executive Director Sean Scanlon said it’s been six months in the making, adding it’s the airport’s largest expansion in more than 30 years.
“I’ve been doing this job for two years and the time that I came in here, from the first day, I had one goal. To expand air service here in southern Connecticut and New Haven. There was a lot of people who told us it wouldn’t happen. That we couldn’t do it. I would direct their attention behind me,” he said.
The new flight’s economic impact is already being felt.
Avelo has hired 85 locals, hoping to have more than 100 employees by the end of the year.
For some, their first job, for others, a chance at their dream.
“I did a career change. I’ve been a nurse for 18 years and decided that this was my absolute dream. And I was going to take a leap of faith,” said Kim Howard, lead flight attendant.
Another hope for the flight is to provide an easier trip for Floridians to New Haven and southern Connecticut.
For now, Connecticut folks are happy for the new, easier ride to Florida.
“The time that you save here from Connecticut, instead of going to New York or what have you, Hartford. The gas, it takes like an hour for us to get to either or. That time’s invested on getting my flight here,” Millan said.
Orlando is far from the last stop from New Haven to the sunshine state for Avelo Airlines.
In total, by mid-December, they will have six stops here in Florida, including Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. They’re all coming direct from New Haven.
“Florida, at this time of year, late fall, was something that made a lot of sense for us and as a new entrant airline, our business is about driving down the cost of travel and stimulating demand with lower prices, because as you lower the price, more people are able to travel, that’s how our business works,” said Andrew Levy, CEO of Avelo Airlines.
Levy said the first four locations are just the beginning, adding that the airline hopes to add more destinations from its New Haven base in the future.
