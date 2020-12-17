(WFSB) -- This has been a huge week in medicine with the arrival of the first COVID vaccines at hospitals around the country and across Connecticut.
Channel 3 teamed up with Hartford HealthCare Thursday evening to spend some time getting viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines answered, and hearing the experiences from local healthcare workers who have received the vaccine.
Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeff Flaks takes some time to answer questions about the current state of the hospitals, and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Patrick Troy, a pulmonologist for Hartford HealthCare, shares his video diary following his COVID-19 vaccination.
Dr. Keith Grant and Dr. Melisha Cumberland shared their experience of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and how they felt afterwards.
Dr. Keith Grant and Dr. Melisha Cumberland are answering viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Keith Grant and Dr. Melisha Cumberland answer viewer questions about how the COVID-19 vaccine can impact women who may be looking to get pregnant down the road.
Dr. Keith Grant and Dr. Melisha Cumberland answer questions from “snowbirds” who are looking for answers about when to get the vaccine, and where.
