(WFSB) -- On Monday, Channel 3 is airing a ‘CT ’21 Special Report: Coronavirus in Connecticut’ with Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Gov. Ned Lamont.
Dr. Gottlieb, a Connecticut resident, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, and national expert on the coronavirus just released a new book looking at the steps and missteps taken from the very beginning of the pandemic through the development and rollout of vaccines.
Channel 3 is soliciting questions ahead of the special, which can be submitted here:
Tune in at 7 p.m. Monday as Eric Parker hosts ‘CT ’21 Special Report: Coronavirus in Connecticut.’
