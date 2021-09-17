CH 3's 'Game of the Week' is Berlin at Wethersfield

(WFSB) – Channel 3’s Friday Night Football begins this week.
The first ‘Game of the Week’ will be Berlin at Wethersfield.
Ch. 3 viewers voted in our poll this week to choose between three match-ups.
Stream the game live Friday night on the Channel 3 Streaming News App, found on Amazon Fire, Roku, and Apple TV.
A new poll with our next match-ups will begin on Saturday.
