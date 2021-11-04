CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3’s high school football Game of the Week crew will head to Killingly this week.
The game on Friday night is between Plainfield and Killingly.
Stream the game live Friday night on the Channel 3 Streaming News App, found on Amazon Fire, Roku, and Apple TV.
A new poll with our next match-ups will begin on Saturday.
