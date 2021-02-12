AVON, CT (WFSB) -- Channel 3’s Sports Director Joe Zone got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Cameras were rolling as he rolled up his sleeve at the Avon Senior Center Friday afternoon, and Joe walked us through the entire process.
He started the day by showing the steps to make an appointment for a vaccine.
Then, he recorded his experiencing checking in at his appointment.
Finally, the whole process of getting the vaccine was captured on camera.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
