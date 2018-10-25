ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -- The Channel 3 Kids Camp is in need of donations to replace the swimming pool at camp.
The pool, after 55 years, has sprung a leak. The camp is in need of the funds to replace it so children can continue to learn how to swim in the summertime.
Channel 3 is looking to raise $15,000 for the new pool, and in return, the Home Builders & Remodelers Association will give a matching donation of $15,000.
We have until Friday, Nov. 2 to collect the funds, which will then be presented at the Home Builders & Remodelers Association benefit auction that Friday at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.