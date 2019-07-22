NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- With the help of Channel 3 cameras, Naugatuck police were able to track down a man accused of littering at a local park.
Early last week, Naugatuck police said they would be shutting down Platts Mill River Park, after it was left in a state of disarray.
In fact, the park was left in such a poor state that community members held a clean-up effort to remove trash and debris left behind by park attendees.
Last Thursday, a Channel 3 crew went down to the park to cover this matter when they spotted two people illegally dumping contents off a truck. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The two people stopped what they were doing when they saw the Ch. 3 crew and drove off.
The Ch. 3 crew captured the truck on camera driving down the road.
Naugatuck police used that footage as part of their investigation.
On Friday, police were able to track down one of the alleged suspects, who was identified as 42-year-old Philip Donofrio, of Seymour.
He's accused of throwing various household items down the embankment toward the Naugatuck River.
He was arrested and charged with littering on public land and possession of a controlled substance.
