ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -- The Channel 3 team wants to thank everyone who donated to a cause near and dear to our hearts this past weekend.
The annual Channel 3 Kids Camp Telethon raised more than $60,000 on Saturday morning, and was hosted by Scot Haney and Nicole Nalepa.
The money goes to help send children to camp this summer.
The Channel 3 Kids Camp offers overnight camp, day camp and even a preschool day camp for children ages 3 to 5.
To make a donation to the camp, click here.
Other items can be donated as well, including:
- Utilities Vehicles (like a bobcat or golf cart)
- Climbing Wall
- AED
- Pillows
- Sleeping Bags
- Archery supplies
- Youth Bows
- Arrows
- Target
- Arm Guards
- Youth Life Jackets
- Water Bottles
- Fishing supplies
- Medical Supplies
- Band-Aids
- Triple Antibiotic
- ICE PACKS (disposable)
- Elmer’s Liquid Glue
- 1/2” Binders
- New furniture
- Sectional couch
- Vinyl/hospital furniture
- Adirondack chairs
- Art Materials
- Paint
- Clay
- Pastels
- Watercolors
- Paper
- Cleaning Supplies
- Lysol Wipes
- Sanitizer Spray
- Kitchen Brooms (24)
- Dustpans (24)
- Outdoor Cooking Utensils
- Preschool and Early Ed Books
- Large (40 gal) Outdoor Garbage cans with HINGED lids
- Projector Screen
- Clipboards
- Heavy Duty Sport Water Coolers (igloo, Gatorade etc.)
- Any one with time and a relevant skill to teach to or work with the campers during summer camp
