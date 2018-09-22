HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Before the big concert tonight that will feature Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, Farm Aid set up a tour through three farms that are having a special impact in our state.
With Interstate-84 behind it and a high rise next to it, Knox farm is located in Hartford’s Frog Hollow neighborhood, and was the first stop of the Farm Aid tour.
“We try to work with community to meet their needs in health, nutrition, as well as education to teach them how to grow their own food, and how to be sustainable on their own,” said Chelsea Morrison of Knox.
Farmers and farm advocates from across the state learned about the 30 acres of garden and farm land at Knox and how it is bringing fresh food, education, and job creation in an urban setting.
Eboni Thomas who is an Executive Assistant for Federation of Southern Cooperative Land said she learned a lot at Knox and that the experience will be something she can bring back home.
“Our membership is here as well and I think we’ve seen a lot of different types of farming and wonderful people, and great connections,” said Thomas. “We’ll definitely be taking some of these experiences back to our community.”
The second stop was a lunch panel discussion at Billings Forge Community Works.
BFCW, a non-profit organization, described how it supports people in food systems with sustainable cafes and catering businesses to shake up Hartford.
The third and final stop was at Gifts of Love and Community Farm.
The farm supports people who are going through a financial crisis in circumstances like job loss or illness.
They also have about 600 people who volunteer their time to the farm every year and work closely with school districts to bring farm education to children.
“We also have a very strong farm educational component out there,” said Susan Pribyson, Executive Director of Gifts of Love and Community Farm.
All three of these non-profits are building bridges in the community through food and each of them say Farm Aid is the national extension of their mission.
Pribyson said Gifts of Love is not about the large agricultural movement and that they’re about helping the small mom and pop farms.
Artists begin to take the stage at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday and Willie Nelson will cap off the evening shortly after 10 p.m.
To watch the live stream of the concert, click here.
