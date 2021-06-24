(WFSB) - The CT Hospital Association is backing a recommendation requiring all state hospital employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health system and clinical staff employees would be included in this as well.
“Hospitals are leaders in Connecticut’s response to the pandemic and we believe taking this step is in further support of public health and the safety of our patients and workforce. The science is clear, vaccines are safe and effective, and are proving to be the best way to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 in our state," Jennifer Jackson, CEO of the association, said.
Ten years ago, the association made it a requirement that hospital employees receive the flu vaccine.
This comes as the state continues to maintain a steady positivity rate of less than one percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.