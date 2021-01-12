HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Chairman of Connecticut’s Republic Party has announced his resignation.
On Tuesday, J.R. Romano announced he would be stepping down from the position.
In a statement to Channel 3, he said, “the party needs a new voice, it will be beneficial.”
Romano did not give any additional details about his resignation.
