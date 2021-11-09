WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Over the weekend, the mayor in West Haven was declared the winner in a recount following Election Day.
However, the Republican challenger wants to re-check the absentee ballot applications.
The recount was held on Sunday and Mayor Nancy Rossi won by a slim margin of 32 votes.
However, challenger Barry Cohen isn’t ready to concede.
He claims there were issues and irregularities in the way absentee ballot applications were handled and he want to see all the documents.
Cohen went to City Hall with his lawyer to see the documents but was turned away because they are required to be safely stored in a vault.
“Given the scandals that are taking place, this is their reaction. It is disgusting, this is outrageous, this is unacceptable,” he said.
Cohen added that he was told by city officials that no other documents will be released. They said they handled things properly and legally, and further requests should be made to the city’s corporate council.
While Cohen claims there may have been issues with the envelopes, there is no proof of that.
The city’s counsel says Cohen did have three representatives who were there at the recount making sure everything was done properly.
Cohen said he’s planning to file a legal challenge. He has 14 days from the recount to do so.
This also comes as the city has been rocked by scandal after two city workers were arrested by the feds, former state rep. Michael DiMassa and John Bernardo.
They're accused of creating a shell company to steal more than $600,000 in COVID relief money.
The stolen money has also drawn attention to how this happened.
Some cities and towns have been getting lots of federal COVID money and lawmakers want more oversight.
“It’s important to begin the public hearing process to see how this money is being spent and what are the outcomes we are getting,” said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.