HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening, prompting meteorologists at Channel 3 to hoist the Early Warning Weather Alert flag.
A Sever Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Hartford, Litchfield, and Tolland Counties until midnight.
"The warm front will lift to the north of Connecticut, while at the same time a cold front will approach the region from the west. The cold front will arrive tomorrow evening. Ahead of the front, there will be a southerly flow of very humid air. In addition, tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura will get drawn northward into the region," explained Channel 3 meteorologist Mike Cameron.
The result will be showers and thunderstorms.
"Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds possible and torrential downpours could lead to localized flash flooding," says Cameron.
Highs will be near 80 degrees, and dew points will rise into the low and middle 70s, giving it a tropical feel for the day.
"Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible this evening," added Cameron.
We'll see a dip in humidity after midnight and temperatures will dip to near 60 by dawn.
Sunday will be seasonably warm with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Monday looks like it’ll be a great day as well, with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
Highs will range from 75 to 80 degrees.
The next chance for rain and possible storms comes Tuesday.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.