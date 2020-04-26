HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As one storm moves out of the state Friday night, another state is on the horizon for this weekend.
The rain from the day has moved out the state, leaving the temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
The first half of the weekend looks good, according to Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
High pressure will build into the Northeast from southern Canada and the Ohio Valley.
The slowly sinking air within this air mass will be the key to keeping the cloud count low.
"The air will still be cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, when the seasonal average high is usually in the middle 60s," explained Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
Rain will return by afternoon Sunday. A low pressure center will form over the southern U.S.
It will spread clouds into the sky Saturday night and Sunday morning.
A few outer-storm showers may also sprout up during that time frame.
"A northeasterly breeze will also form, pulling cool air down from the Maritimes and the Atlantic Ocean. So, the day will be cool and clammy as the rain starts," said Cameron.
Highs will likely only be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Rain will be steady Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
It will be possible for the state to receive 0.5” or more in many parts of the state during this timeframe.
Monday will be wet, too.
"The storm system that will have arrived Sunday will not be quick to go. Periods of rain will continue, especially during the morning. Only slowly during the afternoon will rain dissipate," added Cameron.
The clouds will likely linger, however, as will the chilly air.
Highs again will only be in the 40s and lower 50s.
The weather will improve Tuesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
