(WFSB) - A storm that started as rain and is expected to changeover to snow could make for a messy commute to work on Thursday morning.
A number of school districts posted closings and delays as early as Wednesday night. See the list here.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked out conditions on Interstate 84 in Manchester around 5 a.m. The storm at that point was rain.
However, as it traveled north up Route 8 into the Litchfield area around 6:30 a.m., the change to a wintry mix was underway.
Meteorologist Scot Haney that a changeover to all snow should happen with 1-3 inches of accumulation for most of the state.
Keep track of the precipitation with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
Take a look at the forecast here.
