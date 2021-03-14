ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - We change out clocks for Daylight Savings and fire fighters say this time is also a good one to check your batteries in smoke detectors.
"These days you have about three minutes to get out of the house before the fire starts," Rocky Hill Fire Public Information Officer Doug Clarke said Sunday. "That's not a lot of time."
Time that Clarke says can run out fast, but you can move quicker if you're well prepared. This is why changing the batteries in your smoke or carbon monoxide detector is very important because when you need them the most, they might not work.
The National Fire Protection Association uses a day like today to remind people that when it's time to change your clock, you should also check those batteries
Ron Santos says he should check on them but luckily he has a wired service so he only hears that low battery beeping once in a while.
"It's something I need to work on. I change them when it beeps," he said
As for Margaret Spelas she's always monitoring them.
"If you don't want your house to burn down and be safe then we have to do it.," Spelas said.
In a fire time is crucial Clarke says. And if people hear them they can exit fast.
Once officials arrive on scene and someone is still not out looking for them is priority. However Clarke says with a detector at times this could be avoidable
Clarke says buying detectors with a 10 year life span battery might be useful and once those 10 go by, just replace it.
