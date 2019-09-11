NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s still a nightmare for New Haven parents and students as thousands adjust to a disastrous roll out of new school bus routes.
Parents are demanding answers and Channel 3 is getting to the bottom of them.
When the new routes were issued, more than 1,500 parents complained. They were promised changes after that.
Even though it’s been two weeks, parents haven’t seen those changes.
On Wednesday night, First Student said by next week, the majority of route changes should be in effect.
“I’ve lost clients, I’ve lost income because they’re not even showing up to pick up my daughter,” said Sada Marshall, a New Haven parent.
Sada Marshall’s life and cleaning business is in upheaval, she says because of New Haven’s new school bus routes.
“This is not good for people, especially single parents who are working and they have no help and they’re not getting to their jobs on time. Their children aren’t getting to school on time,” Marshall said.
At the beginning of the school year, the district rolled out new routes, with the goal of saving money and increasing efficiency.
In some cases, it included students walking more than a mile to their bus stop through high trafficked areas.
So far, the district said they’ve dealt with more than 1,500 complaints from parents demanding their routes get changed.
Many complaints were voiced at a forum on Wednesday at Fair Haven School and a Board of Education meeting.
The 1,500 plus complaints resulted in 1,500 plus tweaks to the routes.
Channel 3 spoke with First Student officials off camera and they said the changes are being rolled out as quickly as possible, but because there were so many changes right off the bat, there’s still a backlog in implementing them.
First Student expects the majority of the new routes to take effect next Wednesday, but the district is not on the same page. They’re telling parents the changes won’t take effect until October 15.
Either way, officials say before any route changes take effect, parents will be notified through mail, email, or a phone call.
“That’s not acceptable, what about parents who don’t have cars? What about when it gets cold and these kids have to walk two miles to a bus stop,” Marshall said.
Neither timetable is pleasing to parents, but they said the fact that there is a timetable is a step in the right direction. All they can do now is hope these deadlines can be met.
“Anything can happen to these children and I want to know that I can trust the transportation company that my children are on every day,” Marshall said.
Another thing parents worry about is while First Student says the majority of changes should be made by Wednesday, they are anticipating minor problems. Some of those problems expected are buses to be overloaded or buses to be late because of the added stops.
This could make it be weeks before a firm schedule is in place.
