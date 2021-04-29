(WFSB) - A mainstay from the coronavirus era is going away.
The state is not requiring districts to offer distance learning next school year.
if you have an at-risk child or simply still have concerns over the virus, you may be looking outside your district for alternative learning options.
Rylan Krusiewicz is back to school, five days a week.
"We think that the structure in the school is best for her," Ryan Krusiewicz said.
Governor Lamont agrees.
When he announced schools would reopen in September, it was an unpopular decision, but as evidenced by low case rates in schools, many parents now see it as the right one.
"I think things are getting better personally," Ryan Krusiewicz said.
"We found during the worst of the pandemic, eight months ago, our schools were open safely. That’s priority number one, two and three for me," Lamont said.
We saw mask-wearing in many outdoor locations drop this week and tonight another pillar of Covid-life is coming to an end.
Districts will no longer be required to provide an online learning option.
"We are moving on and there’s a number of people who are vaccinated now," Ryan Krusiewicz said. "I think the percentages are up, so I see this as a positive thing for the state.
Even parents who agree with the decision understand some might still have problems with taking this step.
"There are people who are high risk, that’s not our case, but I think this distance learning, taking it away, and not giving that option is going to put they’re not going to be happy about it.," Ryan Krusiewicz said.
Wanting to get answers for families who were counting on online learning, we asked Governor Lamont what they should do.
"If you still don’t want to send your kids to school, we’ll find what’s online and available to help you find alternatives," Lamont said.
