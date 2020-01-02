NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- The new decade will bring some major changes to Connecticut highways.
The changes are coming to exit numbers, and those changes could potentially cause some confusion.
Over the next few years, Connecticut exits will be overhauled. It’s a project being paid for by the federal government, and if the state doesn’t do it, they won’t get the money.
The highways that’ll be impacted between now and the year 2024 are Route 9, the Waterbury Mixmaster along Route 8, Route 691, and Route 72.
The federal government wants to move toward a uniformed national model, which reflects the miles driven rather than sequential numbers.
The state’s Department of Transportation said this change will eventually make it easier for drivers, saying they’ll know how far they’ve traveled and how much further they’ll need to go.
Some of this has already rolled out in the state, first happening on I-395 three years ago.
People who live in the southeastern part of the state weren’t thrown off by it too much, but, for example, people who make the trip to Mohegan Sun we’re used to using exit 79a before it changed to exit 9.
There were also signs that did indicate the old exits in an effort to try to ease the confusion.
The whole project cost $5.5 million and was paid for with federal money.
The Dept. of Transportation did reiterate that the project comes at no extra cost to the state.
