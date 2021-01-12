HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Possible changes are coming to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CT.
It’s being recommended by the Trump Administration that states speed up delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines and administer to people 65 years and older.
So, those who are 65 or older, or an adult with seriously health conditions, could be getting the vaccine sooner than they think. But, Governor Ned Lamont needs to approve it first.
The Allocation Subcommittee Members are discussing recommendations on who’s next to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut. The group met virtually on Tuesday.
“What I’d like to recommend is that this committee consider recommending that individuals 65 and older be included in Phase 1,” said Nichelle Mullin.
Most of the members want those 65 and older and adults with underlying health conditions added to the next vaccine group. They’ll take their recommendations to the governor.
“I am in favor of opening this up. I think that will cover those who have the highest risk. It will cover people who are more vulnerable and address the racial and ethnic minority concerns we’ve been talking about,” said Dr. Marwan Haddad.
New guidelines set to be announced by Operation Warp Speed are expected to include adults 65 and older and adults of any age with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk. States aren’t required to follow the guidelines.
Many of the members of the committee want to move onto the next phase of the vaccine program. Connecticut is currently in Phase 1a, which includes healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and first responders.
Currently, in Phase 1b, frontline workers, people in congregate settings, and those over 75 years old would receive the vaccine.
The members of the committee say their concerns are adding more people to the next phase and not having access to the vaccine.
“I don’t want to give too many people too much false hope that the vaccine is going to be there for them tomorrow or next week with this large of a group,” said Raymond Sullivan.
“We have an inventory in the State of Connecticut, we still have freezers full of vaccines waiting to be administered,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie.
As of Monday, the government distributed 25.5 million doses of the vaccine to states, but only 9 million people have received their first shot.
